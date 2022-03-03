Record warmth forecast today… winter returns Saturday & Sunday!

Record warmth possible the next couple of days… winter weather returns this weekend.

TODAY: Sunny skies and record warmth in cards for your Thursday afternoon. Forecast high for Colorado Springs is 74 and the record currently stands at 71 set back in 2009. We're forecasting 80 in Pueblo and the record sits at 77 which was also recorded in 2009.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and chilly overnight with morning lows in the upper-20s and mid-30s.

EXTENDED: One more very warm day with record temperatures possible Friday afternoon. Cooler weather for Saturday with snow in the forecast for Saturday night and Sunday… and much colder for the second half of the weekend with morning lows in the 20s and afternoon highs in the 30s. Morning starts next week will be quite cold in the teens overnight Monday morning and afternoon highs in the 30s.

