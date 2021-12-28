Mainly sunny skies and cool temperatures Tuesday

Mainly sunny and cool for your Tuesday afternoon in southern Colorado while periods of snow continue in the mountains along the Continental Divide.

TODAY: A lot of sunshine for southern Colorado with highs ranging from the mid-40s to the low-50s. Winds will be out of the SW at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Generally clear skies overnight with some very cold morning lows dipping into the teens and single digits. Accumulating snow will continue in the mountains, with heavy snow possible in the San Juan mountains.

EXTENDED: Conditions will remain on the dry side across southern Colorado through Friday morning with seasonable temperatures in the 40s and 50s. New Year's Eve will feature a chance for light snow across the plains before frigid air blasts across the region Saturday. Expect single digit starts Saturday morning, with highs only topping out in the low-20s. High pressure builds across the area on Sunday.