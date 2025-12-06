Windy Saturday, cooling Sunday

TODAY: We're kicking off Saturday with some gusty winds for some this morning, into the afternoon -- especially the closer you are to the terrain. Temps will warm into the upper 40s to near 50 for Colorado Springs today. Temps will top out in the mid to upper 40s for Pueblo. Winds will be between 15-30 mph for most, with folks near the foothills as high as 40 mph before 11am.

SUNDAY: We're going to see less wind, with cooler temps. Most folks see temps in the low 40s.

THE UPCOMING WEEK: A really nice warming trend is on the way! Temps warm into the low to mid 50s by Tuesday and lasts through the end of the week! Enjoy!