Mild temps continue this week

overnight lows
Published 4:15 PM

TONIGHT: Temperatures fall to the 20s and 30s across the plains with cloudy skies and mountain snow tapering off through the overnight hours.

MONDAY: We start the day around the freezing mark in Colorado Springs and warm up to the high 40s/low 50s in most lower lying areas with continued cloud coverage and another chance for flurries or drizzle along I-25 in the afternoon and evening hours.

EXTENDED: We are mostly dry and mild in our lower lying areas through Wednesday. On and off light mountain showers are possible throughout the week.

Julia Donovan

