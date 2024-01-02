Active Weather Ahead

Skip to Content
Tracking two storm systems (Thursday-Friday & Sunday-Monday).

TODAY: The weather remains calm with mild temperatures across the Plains. 47is the anticipated high in the Springs, 48 in Pueblo. Mostly clear skies are expected by the afternoon & evening.

TONIGHT: Skies remain clear overnight, allowing temperatures to drop to the teens and 20s.

EXTENDED: We're tracking two storms in the extended forecast. Snow looks to move into the state early Thursday morning and linger throughout the day, coming to an end by Friday afternoon. The second storm arrives Sunday - Monday.

