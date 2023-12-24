Drying out for Christmas day

CHRISTMAS EVE: A few lingering snow showers remain across the Palmer Divide & Freemont/Pueblo Counties. Minor additional accumulations are expected (~0.5") through midnight. Clouds clear overnight allowing temperatures to drop in the teens and single digits.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Brrrr... chilly temperatures linger. 32 is the expected high in the Springs, 38 in Pueblo. The good news? The sun makes a return providing some relief from the below average temperatures! Winds will back off, no real surprises for Christmas day.

EXTENDED: What if I told you we're not done with this systems just yet? The low pressure system will retrograde towards the region, bringing snow across portions of the Plains and Palmer Divide overnight Monday. As of now, snow looks to miss the Springs and Pueblo, but this is something worth keeping an eye on.