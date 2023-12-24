Skip to Content
Daily Weather Web

Drying out for Christmas day

By
Updated
today at 5:57 PM
Published 5:51 PM

CHRISTMAS EVE: A few lingering snow showers remain across the Palmer Divide & Freemont/Pueblo Counties. Minor additional accumulations are expected (~0.5") through midnight. Clouds clear overnight allowing temperatures to drop in the teens and single digits.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Brrrr... chilly temperatures linger. 32 is the expected high in the Springs, 38 in Pueblo. The good news? The sun makes a return providing some relief from the below average temperatures! Winds will back off, no real surprises for Christmas day.

EXTENDED: What if I told you we're not done with this systems just yet? The low pressure system will retrograde towards the region, bringing snow across portions of the Plains and Palmer Divide overnight Monday. As of now, snow looks to miss the Springs and Pueblo, but this is something worth keeping an eye on.

Article Topic Follows: Daily Weather Web

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content