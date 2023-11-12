Skip to Content
Warming trend continues, active weather possible next weekend

today at 5:21 AM
Published 3:14 PM

High pressure dominates the week ahead, mild & dry.

EVENING: Few clouds are expected overnight tonight allowing for temperatures to drop to the upper 20s and 30s across the Front Range/Plains.

MONDAY: Mild and dry as high pressure continues to build across the southwestern US. Plenty of sunshine is expected with temperatures about 5-10 degrees above average. 64 is the anticipated high in the Springs and Pueblo.

EXTENDED: Above average temperatures and clear skies continue through Thursday. Our next low pressure system will begin to impact the region during the Friday PM - Saturday timeframe. It does look like light rain and snow showers will impact the region this weekend. Next week looks unsettled.

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

