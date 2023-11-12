Warming trend continues, active weather possible next weekend

High pressure dominates the week ahead, mild & dry.

EVENING: Few clouds are expected overnight tonight allowing for temperatures to drop to the upper 20s and 30s across the Front Range/Plains.

MONDAY: Mild and dry as high pressure continues to build across the southwestern US. Plenty of sunshine is expected with temperatures about 5-10 degrees above average. 64 is the anticipated high in the Springs and Pueblo.

EXTENDED: Above average temperatures and clear skies continue through Thursday. Our next low pressure system will begin to impact the region during the Friday PM - Saturday timeframe. It does look like light rain and snow showers will impact the region this weekend. Next week looks unsettled.