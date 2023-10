EXTENDED: Calm and fair weather skies in store to start next week before we see a significant pattern changes starting on Tuesday and taking us through the end of the work week. Rain showers and mountain snow will be possible later next week and highs by Thursday will dip into the 50s and 60s.

WEEKEND: Partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures Saturday and Sunday in the mid and upper-70s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool tonight with Saturday morning lows in the 40s.

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

