Brief Cooldown Today

Tracking at or below average temperatures for today.

TODAY: Seasonal temperatures make a return. We remain dry with plenty of sunshine, but cooler air from the north will provide relief from the heat. 81 is the anticipated high in the Springs, 87 in Pueblo.

TOMORROW: Hot and dry conditions return. Above average temperatures make a return as well, with 86 as the high in the Springs & 91 in Pueblo.

EXTENDED: We stay dry through at least Friday. A strong front will move through Sunday night into Monday, bringing cooler temperatures and increased rain chances.