Skip to Content
Daily Weather Web

Brief Cooldown Today

By
Updated
today at 7:25 AM
Published 6:06 AM

Tracking at or below average temperatures for today.

TODAY: Seasonal temperatures make a return. We remain dry with plenty of sunshine, but cooler air from the north will provide relief from the heat. 81 is the anticipated high in the Springs, 87 in Pueblo.

TOMORROW: Hot and dry conditions return. Above average temperatures make a return as well, with 86 as the high in the Springs & 91 in Pueblo.

EXTENDED: We stay dry through at least Friday. A strong front will move through Sunday night into Monday, bringing cooler temperatures and increased rain chances.

Article Topic Follows: Daily Weather Web

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content