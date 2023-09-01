Skip to Content
Daily Weather Web

Hot and Dry Across the Front Range

By
Updated
today at 6:22 AM
Published 6:06 AM

Tracking hot and dry conditions across the Pikes Peak region this weekend.

TODAY: Potentially record breaking heat is expected today in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo. 95 is the expected high in the Springs, 100 in Pueblo. We stay dry, with showers staying confined to the Western Slope and Continental Divide.

SATURDAY: Rinse and repeat. I know you get tired of hearing that, but its the pattern we are stuck in. 92 is the anticipated high in the Springs, 99 in Pueblo. We stay dry, with showers confined to the High Country.

EXTENDED: Very limited rain chance in the long range forecast. Sunday and Monday will yield an isolated shower or two, and provide a brief relief from the heat. We waste no time warming up by Wednesday.

Article Topic Follows: Daily Weather Web

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content