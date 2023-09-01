Hot and Dry Across the Front Range

Tracking hot and dry conditions across the Pikes Peak region this weekend.

TODAY: Potentially record breaking heat is expected today in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo. 95 is the expected high in the Springs, 100 in Pueblo. We stay dry, with showers staying confined to the Western Slope and Continental Divide.

SATURDAY: Rinse and repeat. I know you get tired of hearing that, but its the pattern we are stuck in. 92 is the anticipated high in the Springs, 99 in Pueblo. We stay dry, with showers confined to the High Country.

EXTENDED: Very limited rain chance in the long range forecast. Sunday and Monday will yield an isolated shower or two, and provide a brief relief from the heat. We waste no time warming up by Wednesday.