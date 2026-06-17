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Red Flag Warning issued June 17 at 12:38AM MDT until June 17 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

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Published 12:38 AM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 221, 222, 224, 225, 228,
229 and 230.

* TIMING…From noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening.

* WINDS…Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…5 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

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