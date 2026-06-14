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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued June 14 at 2:35PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 2:35 PM

At 235 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Mesita, or 22 miles southeast of San Luis Valley Airport, moving
southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph, periods of intense rainfall, and
pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
San Luis, Mesita, San Pablo, Sanchez Reservoir, Chama, and Garcia.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
this storm passes.

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