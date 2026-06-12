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Red Flag Warning issued June 12 at 7:56PM MDT until June 13 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

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Updated
June 13, 2026 3:49 AM
Published 7:56 PM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 228.

* WINDS…North 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

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