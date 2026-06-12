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Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued June 12 at 2:32PM MDT until June 12 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
today at 9:49 PM
Published 2:32 PM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 223, 224, 229 and 230.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.

* Thunderstorms…Storms are expected to remain to the southern
region of Zones 230 with a few lightning strikes and up to a 10%
chance of dry lightning expected late this afternoon.

* Outflow Winds…Localized and distant storms can both produce
outflow winds up to 60 mph. These winds can be sudden and lead
to very quick wind shifts. Virga, or wisps under storm clouds,
will be the first warning sign that these winds could be
possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

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