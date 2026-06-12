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Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued June 12 at 10:09AM MDT until June 12 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

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Published 10:09 AM

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for dry thunderstorms, low relative humidity, and gusty
winds, which is in effect until 8 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 229 and 230.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.

* Thunderstorms…Storms are expected to remain to the southern
region of Zones 230 with a few lightning strikes and up to a 15%
chance of dry lightning expected late this afternoon.

* Outflow Winds…Localized and distant storms can both produce
outflow winds up to 50 mph. These winds can be sudden and lead
to very quick wind shifts. Virga, or wisps under storm clouds,
will be the first warning sign that these winds could be
possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

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