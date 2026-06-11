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Red Flag Warning issued June 11 at 2:57PM MDT until June 11 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
today at 10:49 PM
Published 2:57 PM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 231, 234, 235 and 236.

* WINDS…Northeast around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fire that develops will catch and spread
quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

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