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Red Flag Warning issued June 11 at 1:37AM MDT until June 11 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
today at 8:49 AM
Published 1:37 AM

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 222…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 222.

* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon to
8 PM MDT this evening. For the Fire Weather Watch, from Friday
morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS…For Thursday, south to southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. For Friday, west to southwest 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

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