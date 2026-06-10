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Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued June 10 at 7:59PM MDT until June 11 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

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Published 7:59 PM

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 229 AND 230…

…RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
229 AND 230…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 229 and 230.

* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, from 2 PM to 8 PM MDT
Thursday. For the Fire Weather Watch, from Friday afternoon
through Friday evening.

* WINDS…Thursday, East to southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Friday, Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40
mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

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