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Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued June 10 at 12:45PM MDT until June 11 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
New
Published 12:45 PM

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 6 PM MDT Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 234, 235 and 236.

* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, until 8 PM MDT this
evening. For the second Red Flag Warning, from 11 AM to 6 PM
MDT Thursday.

* WINDS…North 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.

* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires will
uncontrollably spread and be very destructive.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

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