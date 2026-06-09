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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued June 9 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
New
Published 4:45 PM

At 445 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 13 miles northwest of Kim to near Branson.
Movement was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Kim and Branson.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for
southeastern Colorado.

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