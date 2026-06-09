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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued June 9 at 3:47PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
New
Published 3:47 PM

At 345 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong wind
producing thunderstorms 11 miles north of Hoehne to 13 miles south
of La Junta, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and areas of blowing dust

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Visibility may drop to around 1 mile.

Locations impacted include…
Trinidad, Delhi, Model, Hoehne, Timpas, Thatcher, and Tyrone.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for
southeastern Colorado.

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