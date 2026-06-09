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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued June 9 at 3:34PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 3:34 PM

At 334 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong wind producing
thunderstorm near Two Buttes, or 15 miles northeast of Springfield,
moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects and cause areas of blowing dust.

Locations impacted include…
Two Buttes and Two Buttes Reservoir.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for
southeastern Colorado.

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