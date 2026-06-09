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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued June 9 at 1:42PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 1:42 PM

At 142 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Arlington to 6 miles northeast of Holly.
Movement was northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Lamar, Holly, Eads, Granada, Wiley, Sheridan Lake, Hartman, Haswell,
Neeoshe Reservoir, McClave, Chivington, Brandon, Blue Lake, Towner,
Bristol, Sweetwater Reservoir, Hasty, Neegronda Reservoir, Arlington,
and Queens Reservoir.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

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