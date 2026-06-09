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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued June 9 at 11:24AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 11:24 AM

At 1124 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles northeast of Sugarite Canyon State Park, or 16 miles northeast
of Raton, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Model and Trinchera.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

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