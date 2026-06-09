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Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 9 at 3:37PM MDT until June 9 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 3:37 PM

At 337 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 10 miles east of Campo to 11 miles south of Stonington
to 10 miles west of Elkhart, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…
Stonington.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or
lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover.
SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from
windows.

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