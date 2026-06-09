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Red Flag Warning issued June 9 at 1:24PM MDT until June 10 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 1:24 PM

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch
is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 223, 234 and 236.

* TIMING…From 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Wednesday.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

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