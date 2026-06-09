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Alerts

Dust Storm Warning issued June 9 at 3:21PM MDT until June 9 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 3:21 PM

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…
Southeastern Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 400 PM MDT.

* At 320 PM MDT, a blowing dust was along a line extending from near
Campo to 10 miles west of Elkhart, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility with damaging wind in
excess of 60 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

Highway 287 and 160 in eastern Baca County will be affected.

Locations impacted include…
Walsh, Vilas, Campo, and Stonington.
Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility
reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If
caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your
foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

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