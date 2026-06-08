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Red Flag Warning issued June 8 at 3:37PM MDT until June 9 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 3:37 PM

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 222, 228 and 229.

* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, until 7 PM MDT this
evening. For the second Red Flag Warning, from noon to 7 PM
MDT Tuesday. For the Fire Weather Watch, from Wednesday
afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.

* TEMPERATURES…Up to 101.

* Lightning…

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

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