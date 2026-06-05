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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued June 5 at 5:17PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 5:17 PM

At 517 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking high based thunderstorms
capable of producing strong outflow winds along a line extending
from 13 miles east of Pueblo Depot to near Boone. Movement was east
at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Fowler, Olney Springs, Boone, and Crowley.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

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