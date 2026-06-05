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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued June 5 at 3:24PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 3:24 PM

At 324 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Pueblo Depot, or 8 miles northeast of Pueblo Airport, moving
southeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Northeastern Pueblo, Pueblo Airport, Pueblo Depot, and Avondale.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

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