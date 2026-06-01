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Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 1 at 4:28PM MDT until June 1 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 4:28 PM

At 427 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 17 miles northeast of Two Buttes to 6 miles north of
The Saunders Elevator, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of
southeastern Prowers and northeastern Baca Counties.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

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