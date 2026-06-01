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Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 1 at 2:33PM MDT until June 1 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 2:33 PM

At 233 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Two Buttes
Reservoir, or 20 miles north of Springfield, moving northeast at 30
mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…
Two Buttes Reservoir.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

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