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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued May 28 at 4:46PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
New
Published 4:46 PM

At 445 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Segundo to near Starkville
to 10 miles northeast of Sugarite Canyon State Park. Movement was
northeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. Torrential
rainfall and stationary storms may lead to high water
levels in small streams and roadways.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Trinidad, Cokedale, Starkville, Boncarbo, Stonewall, Segundo,
Trinchera, Raton Pass, and Weston.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

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