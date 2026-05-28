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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued May 28 at 4:32PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 4:32 PM

At 432 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles southwest of Gulnare, or 20 miles west of Trinidad. This
thunderstorm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Gulnare, Spanish Peaks, Cuchara Pass, and Boncarbo.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

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