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Flash Flood Warning issued May 28 at 6:45PM MDT until May 28 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
May 29, 2026 1:49 AM
Published 6:45 PM

At 645 PM MDT, The rain has come to an end in the warned area.
However, between 2 and 4 inches of rain has fallen generally just
southeast of Weston. High water is still likely occurring in the
Weston area. Please use caution if high water is encountered.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding will be areas
south and east of weston.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

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