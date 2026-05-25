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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued May 25 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 4:45 PM

At 444 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles west of Two Buttes Reservoir, or 17 miles northwest of
Springfield, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 45 mph, penny size hail and brief heavy
rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Two Buttes Reservoir.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

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