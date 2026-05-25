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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued May 25 at 3:34PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 3:34 PM

At 334 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Queens Reservoir to 8 miles southeast of
Neeoshe Reservoir to 7 miles south of Brandon. Movement was north at
25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph, penny size hail and brief heavy
rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Sheridan Lake, Neeoshe Reservoir, Sweetwater Reservoir, Chivington,
Brandon, Neegronda Reservoir, and Queens Reservoir.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

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