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Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 23 at 3:41PM MDT until May 23 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

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Published 3:41 PM

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 430 PM MDT.

* At 341 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest
of Stonington, or 21 miles southwest of The Saunders Elevator,
moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southeastern Baca County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

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