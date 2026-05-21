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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued May 21 at 2:41PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 2:41 PM

At 241 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 24 miles south of Las Animas to 14 miles
southeast of Higbee. Movement was northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Las
Animas and southwestern Bent Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

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