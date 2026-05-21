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Special Weather Statement issued May 21 at 2:25PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 2:25 PM

At 225 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13
miles east of Higbee, or 20 miles southeast of North La Junta, moving
northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Bent
County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for
southeastern Colorado.

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