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Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued May 18 at 1:04AM MDT until May 18 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

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Published 1:04 AM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 237.

* TIMING…From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT this evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.

* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires will
uncontrollably spread and be very destructive.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

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