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Alerts

Freeze Warning issued May 18 at 2:00PM MDT until May 19 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
today at 9:49 PM
Published 2:00 PM

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees expected.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

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