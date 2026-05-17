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Red Flag Warning issued May 17 at 12:57PM MDT until May 18 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

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Published 12:57 PM

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch for
Monday is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 237.

* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, until 9 PM MDT this
evening. For the second Red Flag Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM
MDT Monday.

* WINDS…Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph today and
gusts up to 50 mph on Monday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

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