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Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued May 17 at 12:37AM MDT until May 17 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
today at 8:49 AM
Published 12:37 AM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 222, 225, 228, 229, 231,
232, 234, 235 and 236.

* TIMING…From 10 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

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