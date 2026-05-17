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Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued May 17 at 12:37AM MDT until May 17 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
today at 8:49 AM
Published 12:37 AM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 230, 233 and 237.

* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, from 10 AM this morning to
9 PM MDT this evening. For the Fire Weather Watch, from Monday
morning through Monday evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph Sunday,
and southwest 25 to 35 with gusts up to 50 mph possible Monday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.

* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires will
uncontrollably spread and could be very destructive.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

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