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Red Flag Warning issued May 16 at 11:53AM MDT until May 16 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
today at 8:49 PM
Published 11:53 AM

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch for
Sunday is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 222, 225, 228, 229, 231,
232 and 235.

* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, until 8 PM MDT this
evening. For the second Red Flag Warning, from 10 AM to 9 PM
MDT Sunday.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph today,
and gusts up to 40 mph for Sunday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

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