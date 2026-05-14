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Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued May 14 at 1:37PM MDT until May 14 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

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Published 1:37 PM

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather
Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 225.

* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, until 7 PM MDT this
evening. For the Fire Weather Watch, from Saturday morning
through Saturday evening.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

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