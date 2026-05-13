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Special Weather Statement issued May 13 at 6:16PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 6:16 PM

At 615 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18
miles south of Higbee, or 31 miles south of North La Junta, moving
northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Otero,
northeastern Las Animas and southwestern Bent Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

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