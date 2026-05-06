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Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued May 6 at 2:13PM MDT until May 7 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 2:13 PM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 and 11000
Feet, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000
Feet, and Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS… Travel could be difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

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