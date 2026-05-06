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Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued May 6 at 12:55AM MDT until May 7 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 12:55 AM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches.

* WHERE…Wet Mountain Valley, and the Upper Huerfano River Basin
Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Hazardous conditions could
impact the Wednesday morning and evening and Wednesday morning
commutes. Heavy, wet snow could bring down trees and power lines.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

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